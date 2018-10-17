All apartments in San Diego
4825 Hawley Blvd

4825 Hawley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Hawley Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom house, with off street parking, & washer/dryer. - Cute 2 bedroom house, with off street parking, & washer/dryer.

CAT OR SMALL DOG ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

(RLNE4600026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have any available units?
4825 Hawley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4825 Hawley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Hawley Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Hawley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Hawley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd offer parking?
No, 4825 Hawley Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Hawley Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have a pool?
No, 4825 Hawley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4825 Hawley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Hawley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Hawley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 Hawley Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
