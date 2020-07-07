All apartments in San Diego
4818 Alfred Ave

4818 Alfred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Alfred Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Alfred Ave have any available units?
4818 Alfred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 Alfred Ave have?
Some of 4818 Alfred Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Alfred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Alfred Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Alfred Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave offers parking.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave has a pool.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave has units with dishwashers.

