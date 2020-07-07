Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4818 Alfred Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4818 Alfred Ave
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4818 Alfred Ave
4818 Alfred Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4818 Alfred Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have any available units?
4818 Alfred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4818 Alfred Ave have?
Some of 4818 Alfred Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4818 Alfred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Alfred Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Alfred Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave offers parking.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave has a pool.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Alfred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Alfred Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 Alfred Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University