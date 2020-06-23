Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4785 Wightman Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4785 Wightman Street
4785 Wightman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4785 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4785 Wightman Street have any available units?
4785 Wightman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4785 Wightman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4785 Wightman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 Wightman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4785 Wightman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4785 Wightman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4785 Wightman Street does offer parking.
Does 4785 Wightman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 Wightman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 Wightman Street have a pool?
No, 4785 Wightman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4785 Wightman Street have accessible units?
No, 4785 Wightman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 Wightman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4785 Wightman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4785 Wightman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4785 Wightman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
