All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4764 32nd St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4764 32nd St 1
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4764 32nd St 1

4764 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4764 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Condo - Property Id: 229181

This is a unit in a small complex located north of Adams Ave in Normal Heights.
Attached garage and balcony. New upgrades throughout.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229181
Property Id 229181

(RLNE5586291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4764 32nd St 1 have any available units?
4764 32nd St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4764 32nd St 1 have?
Some of 4764 32nd St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4764 32nd St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4764 32nd St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 32nd St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4764 32nd St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4764 32nd St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4764 32nd St 1 offers parking.
Does 4764 32nd St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4764 32nd St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 32nd St 1 have a pool?
No, 4764 32nd St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4764 32nd St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4764 32nd St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 32nd St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4764 32nd St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University