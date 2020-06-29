4764 32nd St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Condo - Property Id: 229181



This is a unit in a small complex located north of Adams Ave in Normal Heights.

Attached garage and balcony. New upgrades throughout.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229181

Property Id 229181



(RLNE5586291)