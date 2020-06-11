All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4762 33rd Street Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4762 33rd Street Unit 2
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4762 33rd Street Unit 2

4762 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4762 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Patio, Reserved Parking & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 550 SF of living space. This well-upgraded ground floor unit boasts:
-Fantastic location just off Adams Ave--walk/bike to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife!
-Large reserved parking space at front of complex w/ patio access--potential to fit 2 small cars tandem!
-Private patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing
-Attractive tile flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & custom countertops
-Spacious living & dining area
-Lovely bathroom w/ custom stall shower
-Huge bedroom w/ spacious closet!
-Central heat

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO SMOKING
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1725
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WZr5tpP0uE
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights
- FLOORING: Tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1983

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for providing their own padlock for the patio gate.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4945158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have any available units?
4762 33rd Street Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have?
Some of 4762 33rd Street Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4762 33rd Street Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 33rd Street Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University