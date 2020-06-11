4762 33rd Street Unit 2

Amenities

Gorgeous 1B/1BA Upgraded Condo w/ Patio, Reserved Parking & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 550 SF of living space. This well-upgraded ground floor unit boasts:

-Fantastic location just off Adams Ave--walk/bike to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife!

-Large reserved parking space at front of complex w/ patio access--potential to fit 2 small cars tandem!

-Private patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing

-Attractive tile flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & custom countertops

-Spacious living & dining area

-Lovely bathroom w/ custom stall shower

-Huge bedroom w/ spacious closet!

-Central heat



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO SMOKING

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1725

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WZr5tpP0uE

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights

- FLOORING: Tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1983



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for providing their own padlock for the patio gate.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



