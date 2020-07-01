All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4754 Madison Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4754 Madison Avenue - 1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

4754 Madison Avenue - 1

4754 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4754 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a GEM! Prime corner lot location in the heart of Talmadge. This fully renovated home features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, private yard, granite counters, stainless appliances and an incredibly light and bright layout. located just minutes to both SDSU and USD. You will love the quiet, historic neighborhood with palm tree lined streets and tons of character. Contact Brandon Wilcox for questions or to schedule a showing @ 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com
This is a GEM! Prime corner lot location in the heart of Talmadge. This fully renovated home features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, private yard, granite counters, stainless appliances and an incredibly light and bright layout. located just minutes to both SDSU and USD. You will love the quiet, historic neighborhood with palm tree lined streets and tons of character. Contact Brandon Wilcox for questions or to schedule a showing @ 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4754 Madison Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4754 Madison Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Madison Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 Madison Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University