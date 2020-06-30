All apartments in San Diego
Location

4753 Lenore Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Our Rolando Village bungalow, captures the very essence of what makes this neighborhood so amazing! Well appointed with a/c, back and front decks, 1 car garage, tandem driveway, huge yard with firepit and decks. Pets welcome! Just as the pictures depict, this home is the perfect combination of quaint, cozy and the San Diego Sunshine. Tucked in a quiet pocket, SO close to all the action, whether that be SDSU/Veijas Arena, La Mesa Village or any of San Diego's eclectic metro neighborhoods. Its all minutes away! Check off all the boxes, location, garage/off street parking, laundry, front and back fenced yards, sprawling lot. Make it home!

Option to rent fully furnished as pictured with all utilities paid at 2850 per month. Flexible lease terms.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4753-lenore-dr-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/a91d02a1-19e0-4921-b8db-eccd82af9ec5

(RLNE5639482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Lenore Drive have any available units?
4753 Lenore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4753 Lenore Drive have?
Some of 4753 Lenore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 Lenore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Lenore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Lenore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 Lenore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4753 Lenore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4753 Lenore Drive offers parking.
Does 4753 Lenore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4753 Lenore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Lenore Drive have a pool?
No, 4753 Lenore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4753 Lenore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4753 Lenore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Lenore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4753 Lenore Drive has units with dishwashers.

