4753 Lenore Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access

Our Rolando Village bungalow, captures the very essence of what makes this neighborhood so amazing! Well appointed with a/c, back and front decks, 1 car garage, tandem driveway, huge yard with firepit and decks. Pets welcome! Just as the pictures depict, this home is the perfect combination of quaint, cozy and the San Diego Sunshine. Tucked in a quiet pocket, SO close to all the action, whether that be SDSU/Veijas Arena, La Mesa Village or any of San Diego's eclectic metro neighborhoods. Its all minutes away! Check off all the boxes, location, garage/off street parking, laundry, front and back fenced yards, sprawling lot. Make it home!



Option to rent fully furnished as pictured with all utilities paid at 2850 per month. Flexible lease terms.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4753-lenore-dr-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/a91d02a1-19e0-4921-b8db-eccd82af9ec5



