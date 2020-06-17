All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4753 50th St.

4753 50th Street · (858) 695-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4753 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4753 50th St. · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Talmadge Single Story House For Rent - - Single Story
- Fenced yard
- Gardener Included
- 1 Car Garage
- Dual Pane Windows
- Wood Floors Throughout
- Freshly Painted
- Great Location, Close to Shopping, Freeway Access, Etc.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5649616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 50th St. have any available units?
4753 50th St. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4753 50th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4753 50th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 50th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4753 50th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4753 50th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4753 50th St. does offer parking.
Does 4753 50th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 50th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 50th St. have a pool?
No, 4753 50th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4753 50th St. have accessible units?
No, 4753 50th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 50th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 50th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4753 50th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4753 50th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
