4741 Greene Street

pet friendly garage recently renovated

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Private home located in a great area of Ocean Beach. Just renovated including new floors, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Be the 1st person to enjoy these upscale amenities. Large backyard and your own detached 2 car garage that has power for your electric car charger. Come see this home today.



Pet allowed- please review pet policy prior to applying. No aggressive breeds.



Click this link for a 3D tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J2FW6WrwY5J



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

