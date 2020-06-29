All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4741 Greene Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

4741 Greene Street

4741 Greene Street · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Greene Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private home located in a great area of Ocean Beach. Just renovated including new floors, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Be the 1st person to enjoy these upscale amenities. Large backyard and your own detached 2 car garage that has power for your electric car charger. Come see this home today.

Pet allowed- please review pet policy prior to applying. No aggressive breeds.

Click this link for a 3D tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J2FW6WrwY5J

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Greene Street have any available units?
4741 Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4741 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4741 Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 4741 Greene Street offer parking?
Yes, 4741 Greene Street offers parking.
Does 4741 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 4741 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 4741 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4741 Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 Greene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4741 Greene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
