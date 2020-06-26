4727 Glacier Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious mid-century home is the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern amenities. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized living area it's the perfect place for your family to call home. Updated bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, ceiling fans & mirrored closet doors in bedrooms, LED lighting, and new A/C have brought the home to modern standards. The owner's have lovingly maintained many original details of the home that make it a joy to live in too (hardwood floors, unique cabinetry and built-ins throughout). The expanded living/family room has a cozy fireplace and access to the patio & yard. Enjoy breakfast in the sunny dining area or a BBQ on the back patio.



There's a large fenced backyard with lush landscaping. The 2 car garage has garage door opener, extra storage and a 2nd refrigerator.



This home is located in a quiet suburban neighborhood of San Diego. Family friendly area close to neighborhood parks with convenient access to main area freeways. This home is available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants.



Tenant pays all utilities (SDGE & water/sewer)

Owner pays landscaper.