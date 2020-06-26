All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:23 AM

4727 Glacier Avenue

4727 Glacier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4727 Glacier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious mid-century home is the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern amenities. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an oversized living area it's the perfect place for your family to call home. Updated bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, ceiling fans & mirrored closet doors in bedrooms, LED lighting, and new A/C have brought the home to modern standards. The owner's have lovingly maintained many original details of the home that make it a joy to live in too (hardwood floors, unique cabinetry and built-ins throughout). The expanded living/family room has a cozy fireplace and access to the patio & yard. Enjoy breakfast in the sunny dining area or a BBQ on the back patio.

There's a large fenced backyard with lush landscaping. The 2 car garage has garage door opener, extra storage and a 2nd refrigerator.

This home is located in a quiet suburban neighborhood of San Diego. Family friendly area close to neighborhood parks with convenient access to main area freeways. This home is available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants.

Tenant pays all utilities (SDGE & water/sewer)
Owner pays landscaper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Glacier Avenue have any available units?
4727 Glacier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 Glacier Avenue have?
Some of 4727 Glacier Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 Glacier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Glacier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Glacier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4727 Glacier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4727 Glacier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Glacier Avenue offers parking.
Does 4727 Glacier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Glacier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Glacier Avenue have a pool?
No, 4727 Glacier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4727 Glacier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4727 Glacier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Glacier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 Glacier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
