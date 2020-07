Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great opportunity to live in this beautiful corner lot home in Ocean View Hills. Huge yard with amazing panoramic views. Perfect for entertaining. Very private with no direct neighbors across the street. Plenty of parking. Very large driveway fits many vehicles. Large master bedroom which features separate tub and shower. Open floorplan with high vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous wood flooring, fireplace, custom kitchen tile and countertops. Close to shops and freeway. This is a must see.