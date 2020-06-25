All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

4714 49th Street

4714 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4714 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Pls call Gail with all questions or applications at 858-354-4149.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 49th Street have any available units?
4714 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 49th Street have?
Some of 4714 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4714 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4714 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4714 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4714 49th Street offers parking.
Does 4714 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 49th Street have a pool?
No, 4714 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4714 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 4714 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
