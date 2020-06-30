Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Home
San Diego, CA
4694 Edgeware Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM
4694 Edgeware Road
4694 Edgeware Road
No Longer Available
4694 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Welcome !!! - Please call 619-200-8205 to set up a viewing.
(RLNE1970652)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have any available units?
4694 Edgeware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4694 Edgeware Road currently offering any rent specials?
4694 Edgeware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4694 Edgeware Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4694 Edgeware Road is pet friendly.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road offer parking?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not offer parking.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have a pool?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not have a pool.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have accessible units?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4694 Edgeware Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4694 Edgeware Road does not have units with air conditioning.
