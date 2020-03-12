All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

4674 Norma Dr

4674 Norma Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Talmadge
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4674 Norma Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely ENCHANTING home in Talmadge features classic hard wood floors, & wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with remodeled en suite bath, dual vanity sinks & huge step in shower. Kitchen reflects the original charm with updated appliances and access to the picturesque, private backyard with west facing canyon views. The separate den area overlooking backyard is perfect for home office. Property has A/C & SOLAR - low electric bills! Call/text List Agent Christine Baker (858)449-3200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Norma Dr have any available units?
4674 Norma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Norma Dr have?
Some of 4674 Norma Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Norma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Norma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Norma Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4674 Norma Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4674 Norma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Norma Dr offers parking.
Does 4674 Norma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4674 Norma Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Norma Dr have a pool?
No, 4674 Norma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4674 Norma Dr have accessible units?
No, 4674 Norma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Norma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4674 Norma Dr has units with dishwashers.
