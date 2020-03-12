4674 Norma Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely ENCHANTING home in Talmadge features classic hard wood floors, & wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with remodeled en suite bath, dual vanity sinks & huge step in shower. Kitchen reflects the original charm with updated appliances and access to the picturesque, private backyard with west facing canyon views. The separate den area overlooking backyard is perfect for home office. Property has A/C & SOLAR - low electric bills! Call/text List Agent Christine Baker (858)449-3200