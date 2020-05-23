All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4673 36th St

4673 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4673 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful upgraded two bedroom apartment in prime location of Normal Heights

Close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways.

Walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, and restaurants and bars on Adams Ave.

Features:
Second floor
Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances
Upgraded bathroom with shower/tub combination
Water and trash included
On-site laundry
Assigned parking
Pets allowed with deposit, pet rent, maximum of 2, and 50 lb weight limit

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4668079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 36th St have any available units?
4673 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 36th St have?
Some of 4673 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
4673 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4673 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 4673 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 4673 36th St does offer parking.
Does 4673 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4673 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 36th St have a pool?
No, 4673 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 4673 36th St have accessible units?
No, 4673 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4673 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
