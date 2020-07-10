All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8

4670 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4670 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4670 Cherokee Ave. Unit 5* - 2819L - Unit 5 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 1 bd apartment in PRIME University Heights location. Parking, balcony, Must See ! - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnGNZ362v9Q

Spacious 1 Bed/1Bath apartment in central University Heights location. Walkable to shopping, entertainment and local parks, this is a must see!
Featuring :
Spacious layout
Private balcony
Double closet space
Dining area
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven,

12 month lease term
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Gated Community
Laundry: On-site, card operated, new machines

Parking: 1 assigned space
No Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have any available units?
4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have?
Some of 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 offer parking?
Yes, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 offers parking.
Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have a pool?
No, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 does not have a pool.
Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have accessible units?
No, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4670 Cherokee Ave. Units 1-8 does not have units with dishwashers.

