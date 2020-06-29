Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool elevator hot tub

4667 Ocean Blvd. #211 Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Condo in Beach Front Complex!! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd story rental condo just steps from the beach!! This desirable unit is located in the gated Ocean Point Condos and has recently been completely renovated throughout. This unit is fully furnished and also includes dishes, utensils, towels, bedding, and more. The rental rate includes internet service. Tenant is to pay for water and utilities for an additional $75 per month. The flooring is tile throughout except the bedroom has wood laminate. There are good storage areas within the unit and it also has lots of natural light. The complex consists of 55 units as well as pool, spa, and elevator. This is the perfect home for a San Diego visitor(s), a person having a short term employment assignment, someone who is having their own home renovated and needs to vacate, or anyone looking for a beach rental. No pets and no smoking. Parking is underground and laundry facilities are located in garage as well.



Available July 1



RENT:



12 month lease to be $2450 plus $75 a month for gas/electric. Deposit is $3650, Less than six months $2650.per month.



For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



