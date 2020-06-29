All apartments in San Diego
4667 Ocean Blvd. #211

4667 Ocean Blvd · (858) 357-5135
Location

4667 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4667 Ocean Blvd. #211 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
4667 Ocean Blvd. #211 Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Condo in Beach Front Complex!! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd story rental condo just steps from the beach!! This desirable unit is located in the gated Ocean Point Condos and has recently been completely renovated throughout. This unit is fully furnished and also includes dishes, utensils, towels, bedding, and more. The rental rate includes internet service. Tenant is to pay for water and utilities for an additional $75 per month. The flooring is tile throughout except the bedroom has wood laminate. There are good storage areas within the unit and it also has lots of natural light. The complex consists of 55 units as well as pool, spa, and elevator. This is the perfect home for a San Diego visitor(s), a person having a short term employment assignment, someone who is having their own home renovated and needs to vacate, or anyone looking for a beach rental. No pets and no smoking. Parking is underground and laundry facilities are located in garage as well.

Available July 1

RENT:

12 month lease to be $2450 plus $75 a month for gas/electric. Deposit is $3650, Less than six months $2650.per month.

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE3531814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

