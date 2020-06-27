All apartments in San Diego
4667 60th Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

4667 60th Street

4667 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4667 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quaint Neighborhood - Family Friendly - Quiet & Safe Original Hardwood Floors
New Carpet
Large Kitchen
Laundry Room
Central Air and Heating
Includes Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 60th Street have any available units?
4667 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 60th Street have?
Some of 4667 60th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4667 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4667 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4667 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4667 60th Street offers parking.
Does 4667 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4667 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 60th Street have a pool?
No, 4667 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4667 60th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4667 60th Street has accessible units.
Does 4667 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
