Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4667 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4667 60th Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4667 60th Street
4667 60th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4667 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quaint Neighborhood - Family Friendly - Quiet & Safe Original Hardwood Floors
New Carpet
Large Kitchen
Laundry Room
Central Air and Heating
Includes Water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4667 60th Street have any available units?
4667 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4667 60th Street have?
Some of 4667 60th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4667 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4667 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4667 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4667 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4667 60th Street offers parking.
Does 4667 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4667 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 60th Street have a pool?
No, 4667 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4667 60th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4667 60th Street has accessible units.
Does 4667 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University