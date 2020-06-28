Amenities

4666-2 Mission Avenue Available 01/13/20 Centrally Located, gated community! Call Today! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is located in a gated community conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and freeways.



The open plan presentation features a living room with a skylight that spotlights the cozy brick floor-to-ceiling fireplace and custom built-in bench/seating area. The dining area is just off the kitchen and offers ample space for a full-sized dining table. The alley kitchen is wide and it also supplies an abundance of countertop space, cabinetry and a large pantry that would please even the most discerning cooking enthusiast. The hanging cabinets leave plenty of room for a breakfast bar with the addition of a few stools.



The well-sized master bedroom has a wall-to-wall mirrored closet with built-in shelving. A french door provides access to a welcoming private patio displaying lava rocks.



This condominium also conveniently offers a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and two assigned parking spaces. Water, trash, and sewer are included in the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



