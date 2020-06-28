All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4666-2 Mission Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4666-2 Mission Avenue

4666 Mission Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4666 Mission Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4666-2 Mission Avenue Available 01/13/20 Centrally Located, gated community! Call Today! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is located in a gated community conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and freeways.

The open plan presentation features a living room with a skylight that spotlights the cozy brick floor-to-ceiling fireplace and custom built-in bench/seating area. The dining area is just off the kitchen and offers ample space for a full-sized dining table. The alley kitchen is wide and it also supplies an abundance of countertop space, cabinetry and a large pantry that would please even the most discerning cooking enthusiast. The hanging cabinets leave plenty of room for a breakfast bar with the addition of a few stools.

The well-sized master bedroom has a wall-to-wall mirrored closet with built-in shelving. A french door provides access to a welcoming private patio displaying lava rocks.

This condominium also conveniently offers a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and two assigned parking spaces. Water, trash, and sewer are included in the monthly rent.

Please visit our website www.fbs-pm.com

Call today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have any available units?
4666-2 Mission Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have?
Some of 4666-2 Mission Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4666-2 Mission Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4666-2 Mission Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4666-2 Mission Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4666-2 Mission Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4666-2 Mission Avenue offers parking.
Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4666-2 Mission Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have a pool?
No, 4666-2 Mission Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4666-2 Mission Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4666-2 Mission Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4666-2 Mission Avenue has units with dishwashers.
