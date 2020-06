Amenities

Come live in the heart of it all. Right off Adams Avenue on 33rd Street, this condo boasts with tons of upgrades, fully renovated Kitchen, new hardwood laminate floors, newer appliances, new paint, and close top all shopping, restaurants, yoga studios, and highway 805 and 15. Pets are welcome too. Available April 1st