Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4654 32nd Street (rear)

4654 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4654 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have any available units?
4654 32nd Street (rear) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4654 32nd Street (rear) currently offering any rent specials?
4654 32nd Street (rear) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 32nd Street (rear) pet-friendly?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) offer parking?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not offer parking.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have a pool?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not have a pool.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have accessible units?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 32nd Street (rear) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4654 32nd Street (rear) does not have units with air conditioning.
