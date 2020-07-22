4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access yoga

Large, fully furnished apartment located in the heart of Normal Heights, available now! This is a newly renovated unit located upstairs, in a private corner at the back of the building. This unit has new windows, new wood floors, AC, and a spacious kitchen. A cozy dining nook bridges the kitchen and living room areas.



This apartment has been newly painted and decorated, with all the necessities needed to make you feel at home! The living room hosts a comfortable couch, a smart TV, books, and fresh décor. WIFI and utilities included! The bedroom is well lit with a comfortable queen bed and a huge wall-to-wall closet.



Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Off-street parking spot is included. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site. This apartment is located in the heart of Normal Heights, just steps from Adam's Avenue on Bancroft Street. Adam's Avenue District is a very desirable neighborhood in San Diego, featuring the best restaurants and pubs, coffee shops, yoga studios, shopping, breweries and more!



The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building.



- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.

- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.

- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.



- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!

1) How many occupants?

2) What is your Move-In date?

3) Length of stay?

4) Pets? Please include breed and size.



We look forward to hearing from you!

Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com

Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com

Charming 8-unit Apartment Complex in the heart of Normal Heights. Gated with coded entry, Security doors on each unit. Easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and easy travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site.

Amenities include: All doors /gates/Laundrykeyless entry, Common courtyard area with table available to all tenants, Off-Street parking. Utilities/water/sewer/trash/landcaping/SDGE cpt/ Paid by Owner



Ask about our Covid Responder/Travel Nurse Discounts/flexible contracts. Active Military Discount may also apply.