Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:46 AM

4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue

4653 Bancroft Street · (360) 551-5303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4653 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
key fob access
yoga
Large, fully furnished apartment located in the heart of Normal Heights, available now! This is a newly renovated unit located upstairs, in a private corner at the back of the building. This unit has new windows, new wood floors, AC, and a spacious kitchen. A cozy dining nook bridges the kitchen and living room areas.

This apartment has been newly painted and decorated, with all the necessities needed to make you feel at home! The living room hosts a comfortable couch, a smart TV, books, and fresh décor. WIFI and utilities included! The bedroom is well lit with a comfortable queen bed and a huge wall-to-wall closet.

Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Off-street parking spot is included. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site. This apartment is located in the heart of Normal Heights, just steps from Adam's Avenue on Bancroft Street. Adam's Avenue District is a very desirable neighborhood in San Diego, featuring the best restaurants and pubs, coffee shops, yoga studios, shopping, breweries and more!

The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building.

- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.
- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.
- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.

- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!
1) How many occupants?
2) What is your Move-In date?
3) Length of stay?
4) Pets? Please include breed and size.

We look forward to hearing from you!
Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com
Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com
Charming 8-unit Apartment Complex in the heart of Normal Heights. Gated with coded entry, Security doors on each unit. Easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and easy travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site.
Amenities include: All doors /gates/Laundrykeyless entry, Common courtyard area with table available to all tenants, Off-Street parking. Utilities/water/sewer/trash/landcaping/SDGE cpt/ Paid by Owner

Ask about our Covid Responder/Travel Nurse Discounts/flexible contracts. Active Military Discount may also apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have any available units?
4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have?
Some of 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue offers parking.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have a pool?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, Cross Street Adam's Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
