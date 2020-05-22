All apartments in San Diego
4653 Bancroft Street, #7

4653 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
yoga
Large, fully furnished apartment located in the heart of Normal Heights, available now! This is a newly renovated unit located upstairs, in a private corner at the back of the building. This unit has new windows, glistening wood floors, AC, and a spacious kitchen. A cozy dining nook bridges the kitchen and living room areas.

This apartment is carefully furnished with all the necessities with additional luxuries to make you feel at home. The kitchen is equipped with everything you need for cooking and dining. The living room hosts a large comfortable couch, a smart TV, books, and tasteful décor. WIFI is included! There is an easy-to-clean full bath outfitted with towels, a detachable shower head & flattering light! The bedroom is well lit with a comfortable queen bed and a huge wall-to-wall closet.

Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Off-street parking spot is included. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site. This apartment is located in the heart of Normal Heights, just steps from Adam's Avenue on Bancroft Street. Adam's Avenue District is a very desirable neighborhood in San Diego, featuring the best restaurants and pubs, coffee shops, yoga studios, shopping, breweries and more!

The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building (no management company to deal with).
Charming 8-unit Apartment Complex in the heart of Normal Heights. Gated with coded entry, Security doors on each unit. Easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and easy travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site.
Amenities include: Laundry room with coded entry, Common courtyard area with table available to all tenants, Off-Street parking. Water and Trash Paid by Owner,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have any available units?
4653 Bancroft Street, #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have?
Some of 4653 Bancroft Street, #7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Bancroft Street, #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 does offer parking.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have a pool?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have accessible units?
Yes, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 has accessible units.
Does 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Bancroft Street, #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
