4653 Bancroft Street, #7

Large, fully furnished apartment located in the heart of Normal Heights, available now! This is a newly renovated unit located upstairs, in a private corner at the back of the building. This unit has new windows, glistening wood floors, AC, and a spacious kitchen. A cozy dining nook bridges the kitchen and living room areas.



This apartment is carefully furnished with all the necessities with additional luxuries to make you feel at home. The kitchen is equipped with everything you need for cooking and dining. The living room hosts a large comfortable couch, a smart TV, books, and tasteful décor. WIFI is included! There is an easy-to-clean full bath outfitted with towels, a detachable shower head & flattering light! The bedroom is well lit with a comfortable queen bed and a huge wall-to-wall closet.



Quiet, well-maintained complex, with palm trees and lush landscaping in the central courtyard. Off-street parking spot is included. Security gates on the front and back entrances, security front door. Coin-operated laundry available on-site. This apartment is located in the heart of Normal Heights, just steps from Adam's Avenue on Bancroft Street. Adam's Avenue District is a very desirable neighborhood in San Diego, featuring the best restaurants and pubs, coffee shops, yoga studios, shopping, breweries and more!



The tenants are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building (no management company to deal with).

