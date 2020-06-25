Amenities

4642 34th Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous New 2bd/2ba House in Normal Heights!! - Must See Newly Built Home! You will love the beautiful open living floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen with Gorgeous Counter Tops and Cabinets. The kitchen also includes Gas Stove, Garbage Disposal, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Microwave. Laminated wood floors throughout the house. This home is perfect for entertaining! A major plus is the Central Air unit. Last, but not least Washer and Dryer are also included! This unit has private access through the alley with two parking spaces at your entrance. Your guest will have no problem finding street parking. The home sits next to a private elementary school so your nights will be quiet.

Normal Heights is centrally located in San Diego with convenient freeway access to the 805 and the 15. It is close to Kensington, and features many fine restaurants, antique stores, specialty shops, craft beer and wine bars as well as fun special events such as the annual Street Fair (music, fun, entertainment, crafts, and more); Adams Avenue Tasting, etc.! Home to the Ward Canyon Park and close to the Trolley Barn Park.

Available Late March !!.

Rent $2500

Deposit $2,500

1-year Lease

Tenant pay 50% of water bill and own SDGE bill, Trash included

Washer and Dryer in unit

Central Heat & Central AC

2 Parking spaces inside the property

Small well-trained Dog OK with deposit

Call (619) 985-4203 or email at lease@sandiegotpm.com

DRE Broker license 01299197



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4297751)