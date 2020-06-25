All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

4642 34th Street

4642 34th St · No Longer Available
Location

4642 34th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4642 34th Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous New 2bd/2ba House in Normal Heights!! - Must See Newly Built Home! You will love the beautiful open living floor plan. The fully equipped kitchen with Gorgeous Counter Tops and Cabinets. The kitchen also includes Gas Stove, Garbage Disposal, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Microwave. Laminated wood floors throughout the house. This home is perfect for entertaining! A major plus is the Central Air unit. Last, but not least Washer and Dryer are also included! This unit has private access through the alley with two parking spaces at your entrance. Your guest will have no problem finding street parking. The home sits next to a private elementary school so your nights will be quiet.
Normal Heights is centrally located in San Diego with convenient freeway access to the 805 and the 15. It is close to Kensington, and features many fine restaurants, antique stores, specialty shops, craft beer and wine bars as well as fun special events such as the annual Street Fair (music, fun, entertainment, crafts, and more); Adams Avenue Tasting, etc.! Home to the Ward Canyon Park and close to the Trolley Barn Park.
Available Late March !!.
Rent $2500
Deposit $2,500
1-year Lease
Tenant pay 50% of water bill and own SDGE bill, Trash included
Washer and Dryer in unit
Central Heat & Central AC
2 Parking spaces inside the property
Small well-trained Dog OK with deposit
Call (619) 985-4203 or email at lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4297751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 34th Street have any available units?
4642 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 34th Street have?
Some of 4642 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4642 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4642 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4642 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4642 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4642 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4642 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4642 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4642 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4642 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
