San Diego, CA
4640 Huron Ave
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

4640 Huron Ave

4640 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

4640 Huron Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Avail. April 16th. This 4 BR / 3 BA detached home boasts a huge upstairs master suite, master balcony & rooftop deck! Sweeping panoramic bay & ocean views make this home the quintessential Bay Park property. Located on a dead end street, the 2,062 sqft. home sits on a fully fenced 7,000+ sqft lot. Re-finished hardwood floors, New carpet, re-painted throughout re-furbished bathrooms and kitchen, grass backyard w/ irrigation, new fencing, avocado & fruit trees https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1lynozBzZw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Huron Ave have any available units?
4640 Huron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Huron Ave have?
Some of 4640 Huron Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Huron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Huron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Huron Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4640 Huron Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4640 Huron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Huron Ave offers parking.
Does 4640 Huron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Huron Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Huron Ave have a pool?
No, 4640 Huron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Huron Ave have accessible units?
No, 4640 Huron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Huron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Huron Ave has units with dishwashers.

