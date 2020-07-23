4640 Da Vinci St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, light & bright 2 story duplex in lovely Carmel Del Mar Community - Spacious, light and bright 2 story duplex in the lovely Carmel Del Mar community. Situated on a corner lot and just steps to Del Mar Trails Park. Close to schools, shopping centers, golf, and more!



High ceilings throughout creates an open feel and lots of natural light. Wood flooring throughout the main level with den/office, full bath, living room, with fireplace, A/C, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, and dining room with french doors opening up to large patio. Kitchen has breakfast bar and dining nook, built-in wine rack, granite counters, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs level features 2 large suites, each with walk in closets and spacious full baths.



Attached 2 car garage. Gardener included. 1 year lease. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!



(RLNE5967354)