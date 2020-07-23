All apartments in San Diego
4640 Da Vinci St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4640 Da Vinci St.

4640 Da Vinci Street · (760) 436-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4640 Da Vinci Street, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4640 Da Vinci St. - Da Vinci · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, light & bright 2 story duplex in lovely Carmel Del Mar Community - Spacious, light and bright 2 story duplex in the lovely Carmel Del Mar community. Situated on a corner lot and just steps to Del Mar Trails Park. Close to schools, shopping centers, golf, and more!

High ceilings throughout creates an open feel and lots of natural light. Wood flooring throughout the main level with den/office, full bath, living room, with fireplace, A/C, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, and dining room with french doors opening up to large patio. Kitchen has breakfast bar and dining nook, built-in wine rack, granite counters, recessed lighting, and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs level features 2 large suites, each with walk in closets and spacious full baths.

Attached 2 car garage. Gardener included. 1 year lease. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!

(RLNE5967354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Da Vinci St. have any available units?
4640 Da Vinci St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Da Vinci St. have?
Some of 4640 Da Vinci St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Da Vinci St. currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Da Vinci St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Da Vinci St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Da Vinci St. is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Da Vinci St. offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Da Vinci St. offers parking.
Does 4640 Da Vinci St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Da Vinci St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Da Vinci St. have a pool?
No, 4640 Da Vinci St. does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Da Vinci St. have accessible units?
No, 4640 Da Vinci St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Da Vinci St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 Da Vinci St. does not have units with dishwashers.
