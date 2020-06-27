All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4640 34th Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4640 34th Street

4640 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4640 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
$2500 / 2br - Classic Craftsman 2bed / 1bath (Normal Heights) - You will love living in this classic California Craftsman Bungalow in historic Normal Heights! The home features a mix of beautiful oak and cedar floors, and a nice coved divider between the spacious dining and living area.The Kitchen is a convenient blend of old and new with mint condition cupboards & tile counters and stainless upgraded appliances. A comfortable breakfast nook is off the Kitchen. The laundry room is also connected to the kitchen. Storage in hallway cupboards and standard craftsman closets in the two mid-sized bedroom. The bathroom's over-sized sunken tub will be great for nice long baths.
The home sits next to a private elementary school so your nights will be quiet, safe and private.There is always plenty of parking on the double wide street and parking on the driveway.
Normal Heights is centrally located in San Diego with convenient freeway access to the 805 and the 15. It is close to Kensington, and features many fine restaurants, antique stores, specialty shops, Craft Beer and Wine Bars as well as fun special events such as the annual Street Fair (music, fun, entertainment, crafts, and more); Adams Avenue Tasting, etc! Home to the Ward Canyon Park and close to the Trolley Barn Park.
Available EARLY DECEMBER
Rent $2500
Deposit $2,500
1 year Lease
Tenant Water & SDGE (Billed Back)
Small well trained, friendly pet considered with deposit
Call (619) 985-4203 or email at lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE1958553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 34th Street have any available units?
4640 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 34th Street have?
Some of 4640 34th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4640 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4640 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4640 34th Street offers parking.
Does 4640 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4640 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4640 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4640 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

