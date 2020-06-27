4640 34th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

$2500 / 2br - Classic Craftsman 2bed / 1bath (Normal Heights) - You will love living in this classic California Craftsman Bungalow in historic Normal Heights! The home features a mix of beautiful oak and cedar floors, and a nice coved divider between the spacious dining and living area.The Kitchen is a convenient blend of old and new with mint condition cupboards & tile counters and stainless upgraded appliances. A comfortable breakfast nook is off the Kitchen. The laundry room is also connected to the kitchen. Storage in hallway cupboards and standard craftsman closets in the two mid-sized bedroom. The bathroom's over-sized sunken tub will be great for nice long baths.

The home sits next to a private elementary school so your nights will be quiet, safe and private.There is always plenty of parking on the double wide street and parking on the driveway.

Normal Heights is centrally located in San Diego with convenient freeway access to the 805 and the 15. It is close to Kensington, and features many fine restaurants, antique stores, specialty shops, Craft Beer and Wine Bars as well as fun special events such as the annual Street Fair (music, fun, entertainment, crafts, and more); Adams Avenue Tasting, etc! Home to the Ward Canyon Park and close to the Trolley Barn Park.

Available EARLY DECEMBER

Rent $2500

Deposit $2,500

1 year Lease

Tenant Water & SDGE (Billed Back)

Small well trained, friendly pet considered with deposit

Call (619) 985-4203 or email at lease@sandiegotpm.com

