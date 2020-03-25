All apartments in San Diego
4637 Benhurst Ave.

4637 Benhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4637 Benhurst Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City- 4627 Benhurst - Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single story home in University City. 1650 Square Feet. Formal Living room and Family room. Updated Kitchen, newer laminate flooring in all areas except the bedrooms. Carpet in Bedrooms. Walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Large lot on a cul de sac. Very nice area. Close to Downtown, Sorrento Valley and UTC mall. 2 Car Garage. To make an appointment to view this home, please call Mary Beth at 858-735-9469. The is a $35. charge for an application fee that includes a credit report.

(RLNE4829614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have any available units?
4637 Benhurst Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have?
Some of 4637 Benhurst Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Benhurst Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Benhurst Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Benhurst Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4637 Benhurst Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4637 Benhurst Ave. offers parking.
Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Benhurst Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have a pool?
No, 4637 Benhurst Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4637 Benhurst Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Benhurst Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Benhurst Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
