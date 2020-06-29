Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4635 Texas St. #9
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4635 Texas St. #9
4635 Texas Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4635 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent - Available 11/1 - Do not disturb current resident
(RLNE4461769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have any available units?
4635 Texas St. #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4635 Texas St. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
4635 Texas St. #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 Texas St. #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 Texas St. #9 is pet friendly.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 offer parking?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not offer parking.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have a pool?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have accessible units?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4635 Texas St. #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4635 Texas St. #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
