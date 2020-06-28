All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

4624 51St. Street

4624 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4624 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego. Just minutes to local schools, dining and shopping.

This home has hardwood flooring throughout, one bedroom has carpet. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the kitchen cabinets.

There are plenty of windows giving this home a bright and airy feel, there is forced heating and ceiling fans. A stack-able washer and dryer is in the home for the tenants use, making laundry day much easier. This home has a fenced backyard with a patio. Gardener service provided.

Rental insurance required upon move in. A small pet (under 30 lbs) is okay on approval with an additional deposit. Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry this home is a non-smoking property.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5149023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 51St. Street have any available units?
4624 51St. Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 51St. Street have?
Some of 4624 51St. Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 51St. Street currently offering any rent specials?
4624 51St. Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 51St. Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 51St. Street is pet friendly.
Does 4624 51St. Street offer parking?
No, 4624 51St. Street does not offer parking.
Does 4624 51St. Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 51St. Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 51St. Street have a pool?
No, 4624 51St. Street does not have a pool.
Does 4624 51St. Street have accessible units?
No, 4624 51St. Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 51St. Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 51St. Street has units with dishwashers.
