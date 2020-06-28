4624 51St. Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego. Just minutes to local schools, dining and shopping.



This home has hardwood flooring throughout, one bedroom has carpet. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the kitchen cabinets.



There are plenty of windows giving this home a bright and airy feel, there is forced heating and ceiling fans. A stack-able washer and dryer is in the home for the tenants use, making laundry day much easier. This home has a fenced backyard with a patio. Gardener service provided.



Rental insurance required upon move in. A small pet (under 30 lbs) is okay on approval with an additional deposit. Trash and Sewer Paid. Sorry this home is a non-smoking property.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



(RLNE5149023)