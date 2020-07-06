4619 51st St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 1 bath house in Talmadge for rent! - 2 Bed 1 bath house in Talmadge for rent!



This home features hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer, AC + gardener!



Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit!



Available now to rent with a year lease!



Rent: $2,195

Deposit: $2,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



(RLNE5252120)