Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4619 51st St.

4619 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4619 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 bath house in Talmadge for rent! - 2 Bed 1 bath house in Talmadge for rent!

This home features hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer, AC + gardener!

Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit!

Available now to rent with a year lease!

Rent: $2,195
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE5252120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 51st St. have any available units?
4619 51st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 51st St. have?
Some of 4619 51st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 51st St. currently offering any rent specials?
4619 51st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 51st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 51st St. is pet friendly.
Does 4619 51st St. offer parking?
Yes, 4619 51st St. offers parking.
Does 4619 51st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4619 51st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 51st St. have a pool?
No, 4619 51st St. does not have a pool.
Does 4619 51st St. have accessible units?
No, 4619 51st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 51st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4619 51st St. has units with dishwashers.

