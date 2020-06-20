Rent Calculator
4614 Alamo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4614 Alamo Drive
4614 Alamo Drive
Location
4614 Alamo Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent -
(RLNE4630231)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have any available units?
4614 Alamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4614 Alamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Alamo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Alamo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 Alamo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive offer parking?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have a pool?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Alamo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 Alamo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
