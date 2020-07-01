All apartments in San Diego
4613 Niagara

4613 Niagara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Niagara have any available units?
4613 Niagara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Niagara have?
Some of 4613 Niagara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Niagara currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Niagara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Niagara pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Niagara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4613 Niagara offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Niagara offers parking.
Does 4613 Niagara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 Niagara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Niagara have a pool?
No, 4613 Niagara does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Niagara have accessible units?
No, 4613 Niagara does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Niagara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Niagara has units with dishwashers.

