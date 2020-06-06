All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:06 AM

4611 Murphy Avenue

4611 Murphy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Murphy Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-level home situated on a large canyon rim lot in University City offering stunning sunset views! Property highlights include new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and baseboards, dual-pane windows, indoor laundry room, wood burning fireplace, central a/c, 2-solar tubes and 1-skylight, new solid core interior doors and casings, artificial turf and large raised Alumawood patio cover. Spacious 2-car garage with an extended driveway. Located near great parks, top rated schools and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Murphy Avenue have any available units?
4611 Murphy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Murphy Avenue have?
Some of 4611 Murphy Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Murphy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Murphy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Murphy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Murphy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Murphy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Murphy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4611 Murphy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Murphy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Murphy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4611 Murphy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Murphy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4611 Murphy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Murphy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Murphy Avenue has units with dishwashers.

