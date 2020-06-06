4611 Murphy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single-level home situated on a large canyon rim lot in University City offering stunning sunset views! Property highlights include new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and baseboards, dual-pane windows, indoor laundry room, wood burning fireplace, central a/c, 2-solar tubes and 1-skylight, new solid core interior doors and casings, artificial turf and large raised Alumawood patio cover. Spacious 2-car garage with an extended driveway. Located near great parks, top rated schools and easy freeway access.