4610 Marlborough Dr.
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

4610 Marlborough Dr.

4610 Marlborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Marlborough Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Kensington! - Right off of Adams Ave. completely remodeled top floor unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, stone walls accents, stainless steel appliances, off street parking, & common laundry!

Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and $50 pet rent per month.

Available in NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,495
Deposit: $2,400
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4754961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have any available units?
4610 Marlborough Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have?
Some of 4610 Marlborough Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Marlborough Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Marlborough Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Marlborough Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Marlborough Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. offer parking?
No, 4610 Marlborough Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Marlborough Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have a pool?
No, 4610 Marlborough Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4610 Marlborough Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Marlborough Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Marlborough Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
