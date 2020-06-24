All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4610 Leathers St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4610 Leathers St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

4610 Leathers St.

4610 Leathers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4610 Leathers Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4610 Leathers St. Available 05/31/20 Stunning Canyon View Home in North Clairemont - Newly remodeled, landscaped, and in near perfect condition this single story home is low maintenance and move in ready. The property has hardwood-like floors throughout, a gas fireplace, and new counter-tops in the kitchen & bathrooms. An updated kitchen with garden window opens up to a generous sized family room with views of the canyon. Includes an extra bonus room that can be used as a den or an office. Built in shelving in hallway, bedroom closets, and garage provide an abundance of storage space. Youll enjoy outdoor living with the great terrace space in the front yard and covered patio in the backyard overlooking serene canyon views. Central Heating & Air included with Washer & Dryer hookups located in the attached 2 car garage.

Centrally Located just off interstate 5 and Balboa Avenue with easy access to the 52 freeway as well. Just minutes from the Beach & Bay, Costco, shopping, and dining.

Terms:
1 Year minimum Lease
Move-In Costs: Security Deposit($7,000) + 1st Mo Rent
Landscaping & Pest Service Included
Tenants Pay All Utilities
1 Dog OK - Max 25lbs
Pet & Animal Policies - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/

Please drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs; then give us a call at 858-755-3031 for an appointment. Then we can set up a showing of the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4575824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Leathers St. have any available units?
4610 Leathers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Leathers St. have?
Some of 4610 Leathers St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Leathers St. currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Leathers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Leathers St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Leathers St. is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Leathers St. offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Leathers St. offers parking.
Does 4610 Leathers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Leathers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Leathers St. have a pool?
No, 4610 Leathers St. does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Leathers St. have accessible units?
No, 4610 Leathers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Leathers St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Leathers St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University