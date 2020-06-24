Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4610 Leathers St. Available 05/31/20 Stunning Canyon View Home in North Clairemont - Newly remodeled, landscaped, and in near perfect condition this single story home is low maintenance and move in ready. The property has hardwood-like floors throughout, a gas fireplace, and new counter-tops in the kitchen & bathrooms. An updated kitchen with garden window opens up to a generous sized family room with views of the canyon. Includes an extra bonus room that can be used as a den or an office. Built in shelving in hallway, bedroom closets, and garage provide an abundance of storage space. Youll enjoy outdoor living with the great terrace space in the front yard and covered patio in the backyard overlooking serene canyon views. Central Heating & Air included with Washer & Dryer hookups located in the attached 2 car garage.



Centrally Located just off interstate 5 and Balboa Avenue with easy access to the 52 freeway as well. Just minutes from the Beach & Bay, Costco, shopping, and dining.



Terms:

1 Year minimum Lease

Move-In Costs: Security Deposit($7,000) + 1st Mo Rent

Landscaping & Pest Service Included

Tenants Pay All Utilities

1 Dog OK - Max 25lbs

Pet & Animal Policies - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/



Please drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs; then give us a call at 858-755-3031 for an appointment. Then we can set up a showing of the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4575824)