San Diego, CA
4607 Torrey Circle U305
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM
4607 Torrey Circle U305
4607 Torrey Circle
No Longer Available
Location
4607 Torrey Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have any available units?
4607 Torrey Circle U305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have?
Some of 4607 Torrey Circle U305's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4607 Torrey Circle U305 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 Torrey Circle U305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 Torrey Circle U305 pet-friendly?
No, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 offer parking?
No, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 does not offer parking.
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have a pool?
Yes, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 has a pool.
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have accessible units?
No, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 Torrey Circle U305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 Torrey Circle U305 has units with dishwashers.
