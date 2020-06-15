Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

TALMADGE - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Canyon Views! APPLICATION PENDING 05/13 - FEATURES: 4599 Highland Ave, San Diego, CA 92115. Rental amount is $3,300. This property is available 05/01/2020. Located in Talmadge, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,936 square feet, and 2-car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning stove for decorative purposes only, not for use. Lots of custom built-ins throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, light wood cabinets, black appliances and tile floors. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautiful canyon views from back yard.



Talmadge, established in 1925, is a historic neighborhood in the heart of the San Diegos Mid-City community. Talmadge is named after three Hollywood movie stars, Norma, Natalie, and Constance Talmadge. Located near San Diego State University and isolated by canyons on the north and west, the communitys entrances are set off by the historic Talmadge Gates. The Talmadge traffic circle marks the heart of the neighborhood.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash & Gardener.



PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 45 lbs.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



