Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4599 Highland Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

4599 Highland Ave

4599 Highland Avenue · (858) 627-9321
Location

4599 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4599 Highland Ave · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
TALMADGE - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Canyon Views! APPLICATION PENDING 05/13 - FEATURES: 4599 Highland Ave, San Diego, CA 92115. Rental amount is $3,300. This property is available 05/01/2020. Located in Talmadge, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,936 square feet, and 2-car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning stove for decorative purposes only, not for use. Lots of custom built-ins throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, light wood cabinets, black appliances and tile floors. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautiful canyon views from back yard.

Talmadge, established in 1925, is a historic neighborhood in the heart of the San Diegos Mid-City community. Talmadge is named after three Hollywood movie stars, Norma, Natalie, and Constance Talmadge. Located near San Diego State University and isolated by canyons on the north and west, the communitys entrances are set off by the historic Talmadge Gates. The Talmadge traffic circle marks the heart of the neighborhood.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash & Gardener.

PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 45 lbs.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

(RLNE4520233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4599 Highland Ave have any available units?
4599 Highland Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4599 Highland Ave have?
Some of 4599 Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4599 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4599 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4599 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4599 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4599 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4599 Highland Ave does offer parking.
Does 4599 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4599 Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4599 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 4599 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4599 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4599 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4599 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4599 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
