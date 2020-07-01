Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4577 Rhode Island St. Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3+ Bed, 2 Bath Charmer w/ Hardwood Floors, 2 Car + RV Garage! - This 3+ bedroom, 2 bath house has charm and character along with modern upgrades. The large professional kitchen was remodeled several years ago along with both bathrooms. The interior has all new paint and refinished wood floors along with new baseboards, doors and hardware. Also features coffered ceilings, arched doorways, marble faced fireplace, custom blinds, kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and much more. The property is beautifully landscaped. There is a large 2 car garage with driveway, as well as a workshop/RV storage garage with an additional 600+ SF. The back deck area has mature fruit trees and feels very peaceful. Highly desirable neighborhood.



Terms: $3,495 monthly rent and $3,495 security deposit. One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered with additional deposit. Available early February 2020!



To view this lovely home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



