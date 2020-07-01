All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4577 Rhode Island St.

4577 Rhode Island Street · No Longer Available
Location

4577 Rhode Island Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4577 Rhode Island St. Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3+ Bed, 2 Bath Charmer w/ Hardwood Floors, 2 Car + RV Garage! - This 3+ bedroom, 2 bath house has charm and character along with modern upgrades. The large professional kitchen was remodeled several years ago along with both bathrooms. The interior has all new paint and refinished wood floors along with new baseboards, doors and hardware. Also features coffered ceilings, arched doorways, marble faced fireplace, custom blinds, kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, and much more. The property is beautifully landscaped. There is a large 2 car garage with driveway, as well as a workshop/RV storage garage with an additional 600+ SF. The back deck area has mature fruit trees and feels very peaceful. Highly desirable neighborhood.

Terms: $3,495 monthly rent and $3,495 security deposit. One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Pet considered with additional deposit. Available early February 2020!

To view this lovely home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4234801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 Rhode Island St. have any available units?
4577 Rhode Island St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 Rhode Island St. have?
Some of 4577 Rhode Island St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 Rhode Island St. currently offering any rent specials?
4577 Rhode Island St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 Rhode Island St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4577 Rhode Island St. is pet friendly.
Does 4577 Rhode Island St. offer parking?
Yes, 4577 Rhode Island St. offers parking.
Does 4577 Rhode Island St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4577 Rhode Island St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 Rhode Island St. have a pool?
No, 4577 Rhode Island St. does not have a pool.
Does 4577 Rhode Island St. have accessible units?
No, 4577 Rhode Island St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 Rhode Island St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4577 Rhode Island St. does not have units with dishwashers.

