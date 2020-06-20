4571 36th Street

Amenities

Spacious, beautiful two bedroom one bath house!! With marble counter tops,stainless steel appliances, cherry wood finish kitchen cabinets, on site laundry. The property available NOW!



Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

