All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4571 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4571 36th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4571 36th Street

4571 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4571 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, beautiful two bedroom one bath house!! With marble counter tops,stainless steel appliances, cherry wood finish kitchen cabinets, on site laundry. The property available NOW!

Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 36th Street have any available units?
4571 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4571 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4571 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4571 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4571 36th Street offer parking?
No, 4571 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4571 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4571 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 36th Street have a pool?
No, 4571 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4571 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 4571 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4571 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4571 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4571 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University