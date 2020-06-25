Rent Calculator
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 18
4567 Kansas St
4567 Kansas St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4567 Kansas St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4567 Kansas St have any available units?
4567 Kansas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4567 Kansas St have?
Some of 4567 Kansas St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4567 Kansas St currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Kansas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Kansas St pet-friendly?
No, 4567 Kansas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4567 Kansas St offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Kansas St offers parking.
Does 4567 Kansas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4567 Kansas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Kansas St have a pool?
No, 4567 Kansas St does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Kansas St have accessible units?
No, 4567 Kansas St does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Kansas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4567 Kansas St has units with dishwashers.
