4557 33rd St #6

Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

1bed/1bath in heart of Normal Heights $1400/mnth 540sq/ft - 1bed/1bath in heart of Normal Heights $1400/mnth 540sq/ft

Upstairs 1 bed 1 bath unit. Open floor plan with good size room. 1 Assigned parking space with community laundry. Tenant pays SDGE, cable/internet & water/trash is included. Condo is conveniently located near major freeways, markets & restaurant



$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions

no pets

available now

questions/view:

contact

Todd@thecondoshowroom.com

Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com



(RLNE5518061)