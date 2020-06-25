Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4556 Bermuda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4556 Bermuda Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4556 Bermuda Avenue
4556 Bermuda Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4556 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have any available units?
4556 Bermuda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4556 Bermuda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Bermuda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Bermuda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue offer parking?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have a pool?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University