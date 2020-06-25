All apartments in San Diego
4556 Bermuda Avenue

4556 Bermuda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4556 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have any available units?
4556 Bermuda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4556 Bermuda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Bermuda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Bermuda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue offer parking?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have a pool?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4556 Bermuda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4556 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
