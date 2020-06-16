All apartments in San Diego
4540 60th St #212
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

4540 60th St #212

4540 60th Street · (619) 296-9006 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4540 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4540 60th St #212 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
60TH - CHARMING CONDO NEAR SDSU! - Available on 3/27/20

Great 2 bedroom condo in College area close to SDSU. Highly upgraded with granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. There is beautiful wood laminate flooring in kitchen and a roomy balcony to enjoy the outdoor air. This is a gated complex with a pool and spa. Near SDSU, shopping, and eateries. Come see it today before it is gone soon!

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage.
- PARKING: One assigned parking space.
- APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, A/C.
- UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.
- PET / SMOKING POLICY: Up to 2 small pets allowed. Pet rent $25/pet. Pet deposit $250/pet. No smokers.
Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!

(RLNE2924291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 60th St #212 have any available units?
4540 60th St #212 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 60th St #212 have?
Some of 4540 60th St #212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 60th St #212 currently offering any rent specials?
4540 60th St #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 60th St #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 60th St #212 is pet friendly.
Does 4540 60th St #212 offer parking?
Yes, 4540 60th St #212 does offer parking.
Does 4540 60th St #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 60th St #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 60th St #212 have a pool?
Yes, 4540 60th St #212 has a pool.
Does 4540 60th St #212 have accessible units?
No, 4540 60th St #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 60th St #212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 60th St #212 has units with dishwashers.
