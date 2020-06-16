4540 60th St #212

Amenities
60TH - CHARMING CONDO NEAR SDSU! - Available on 3/27/20
Great 2 bedroom condo in College area close to SDSU. Highly upgraded with granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. There is beautiful wood laminate flooring in kitchen and a roomy balcony to enjoy the outdoor air. This is a gated complex with a pool and spa. Near SDSU, shopping, and eateries. Come see it today before it is gone soon!
LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage.
- PARKING: One assigned parking space.
- APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, A/C.
- UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.
- PET / SMOKING POLICY: Up to 2 small pets allowed. Pet rent $25/pet. Pet deposit $250/pet. No smokers.
Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!
