Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4531 Ohio St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

4531 Ohio St

4531 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2,200 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled House in Normal Heights - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Craftsman House has been Completely Renovated! Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Subway Tile Backsplash, and Stainless Steel appliances. Private yard making it perfect for entertaining friends/family and a garage.

Great Location: Close to Adams Ave and the MANY restaurants, coffee shops, stores, and MORE!

$2,200/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4531-Ohio-St

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4764552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Ohio St have any available units?
4531 Ohio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 Ohio St have?
Some of 4531 Ohio St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Ohio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 4531 Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 4531 Ohio St offers parking.
Does 4531 Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 Ohio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Ohio St have a pool?
No, 4531 Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 4531 Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 Ohio St does not have units with dishwashers.
