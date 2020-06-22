All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4529 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4529 Wilson Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:29 AM

4529 Wilson Avenue

4529 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4529 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Social Distancing is observed during showings. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates**

Upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the desirable Normal Heights community. Laminate hardwood throughout. Kitchen includes renovated cabinets, quartz counter and stainless appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer/dryer in hallway. Bathroom includes newer cabinet, quartz counter and other upgrades. Private fenced yard area outside. Dogs and Cats OK with extra $500 deposit - 2 pets maximum with no Pitbull, Rottweiler, doberman breeds allowed. Landlord pays trash. Water, SDGE and other utilities not included. 806 square feet. 1 parking space included. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$3800 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history with no bankruptcies or evictions. $1900 security deposit ($500 extra with pets). 1 year lease minimum.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
4529 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 4529 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Wilson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4529 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Wilson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4529 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4529 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4529 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University