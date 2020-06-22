4529 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
**Social Distancing is observed during showings. You will be at least 6 feet apart from our associates**
Upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the desirable Normal Heights community. Laminate hardwood throughout. Kitchen includes renovated cabinets, quartz counter and stainless appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Stackable washer/dryer in hallway. Bathroom includes newer cabinet, quartz counter and other upgrades. Private fenced yard area outside. Dogs and Cats OK with extra $500 deposit - 2 pets maximum with no Pitbull, Rottweiler, doberman breeds allowed. Landlord pays trash. Water, SDGE and other utilities not included. 806 square feet. 1 parking space included. Available Now.
**Qualifications**
$3800 monthly income, 675+ credit score, 3 years positive rental history with no bankruptcies or evictions. $1900 security deposit ($500 extra with pets). 1 year lease minimum.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.