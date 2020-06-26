Rent Calculator
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

4527 Esther
4527 Esther Street

No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4527 Esther Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very centralized and remodeled 3 bed + one optional and 2 full bath in metro San Diego.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4527 Esther have any available units?
4527 Esther doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4527 Esther have?
Some of 4527 Esther's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4527 Esther currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Esther is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Esther pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Esther is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4527 Esther offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Esther offers parking.
Does 4527 Esther have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Esther does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Esther have a pool?
No, 4527 Esther does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Esther have accessible units?
No, 4527 Esther does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Esther have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Esther does not have units with dishwashers.
