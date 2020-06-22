All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4512 Dwight Street

4512 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4512 Dwight Street Available 01/13/20 Cozy One Bedroom House in City Heights - - Wood Floors
- Fresh Paint
- Trash Paid
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Frig Included
- Fenced Yard
- Street Parking Only

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4548726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Dwight Street have any available units?
4512 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4512 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Dwight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Dwight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4512 Dwight Street offer parking?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Dwight Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Dwight Street does not have units with air conditioning.
