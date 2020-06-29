4511 Utah Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Newly Upgraded 1 bed 1 bath in University Heights - A must see! Newly remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances which include stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit! Storage space INCLUDED with home!



All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.

You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.

Pet Friendly.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call you 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com



