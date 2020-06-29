All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

4511 Utah Street

Location

4511 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Newly Upgraded 1 bed 1 bath in University Heights - A must see! Newly remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances which include stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit! Storage space INCLUDED with home!

All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.
You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.
Pet Friendly.
.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call you 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5483318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

