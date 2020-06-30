4509 Utah Street

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit!
All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.
You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.
Pet Friendly. Garage and storage units available on a first come first serve basis for a monthly fee.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com
(RLNE5483317)