San Diego, CA
4509 Utah Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4509 Utah Street

4509 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit!

All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.
You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.

Pet Friendly. Garage and storage units available on a first come first serve basis for a monthly fee.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5483317)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

